Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Mookie Betts Returns For Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros might want to get comfortable with each other.

The two teams will finish out the regular season with a four-game series at Fenway Park beginning Thursday, but there’s a strong possibility the two teams will continue playing when the playoffs start next week, as the Red Sox and Astros currently are on track to face each other in the American League Division Series.

The Red Sox, of course, have yet to clinch the AL East, as their magic number stands at two entering Thursday night.

Boston’s lineup will get a much-needed boost Thursday, as star right fielder Mookie Betts will return to the order and bat cleanup after missing the past two games with a sore left wrist.

Betts will man right field behind left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez who will make his final bid for the No. 3 spot in the Red Sox’s playoff rotation, as Rick Porcello’s continued struggles have left the door open for Rodriguez or Doug Fister to grab a spot in the postseason rotation.

Xander Bogaerts, who went 3-for-5 with a huge home run Wednesday, is back in the leadoff spot Thursday, where he is hitting .391 over his past six games. Dustin Pedroia is in the lineup for the second consecutive game batting second and playing second base.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox vs. Astros game.

RED SOX (92-66)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (6-6, 3.91 ERA)

ASTROS (98-60)

George Springer, RF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Evan Gattis, DH

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

Cameron Maybin, CF

Brian McCann, C

Brad Peacock, RHP (12-2, 2.98 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images