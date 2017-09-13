Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Doug Fister Aims To Continue Hot Streak

The Boston Red Sox clobbered the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, and they’ll look to continue their dominance over the last-place club when Doug Fister takes the mound Wednesday night.

Fister has won three of his last four starts, and he’s allowed only one earned run in each of his previous two outings (both victories). If his hot streak progresses, it’s possible he could be considered for a spot on the postseason roster — should the Sox clinch a spot.

Mitch Moreland returns to the Red Sox lineup after sitting Tuesday. He’s play first base and bat fifth. Sandy Leon replaces Christian Vazquez at catcher and will bat eighth.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (82-62)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Doug Fister, RHP (5-7, 3.91 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (63-81)

Marcus Semien, SS

Matt Joyce, LF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, DH

Matt Olson, 1B

Chad Pinder, RF

Bruce Maxwell, C

Matt Chapman, 3B

Boog Powell, CF

Jharel Cotton, RHP (7-10, 5.82 ERA)

