Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineups: Eduardo Rodriguez Aims To Halt Red-Hot Athletics

The Boston Red Sox will try to halt the Oakland Athletics’ five-game win streak when these teams begin a three-game series Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for Boston on Tuesday. He’s coming off a strong outing last week against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he allowed just two earned runs over six innings. It was E-Rod’s first start in nearly a month in which he allowed two or fewer earned runs. Rodriguez will look to build on that performance against an Athletics team that ranks near the bottom of the American League in most offensive categories.

In Red Sox lineup news, Eduardo Nunez remains on the bench and Sam Travis enters for Mitch Moreland at first base. Christian Vazquez will catch Rodriguez and bat eighth.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (81-62)

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Chris Young, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH,

Sam Travis, 1B,

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-5, 4.33 ERA)

OAKLAND ATHLETICS (63-80)

Marcus Semien, SS

Chad Pinder, RF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, LF

Ryan Healy, DH

Matt Olson, 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Mark Canha, CF

Dustin Garneau, C

Sean Manaea, LHP (10-9, 4.33 ERA)

