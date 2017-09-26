Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia Out For Game 2

The Boston Red Sox will be without three key players Tuesday night for the middle game of their three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia and Eduardo Nunez all will be out of action due to injury. Both Betts and Nunez were forced to leave Monday’s series opener due to aggravated ailments. Betts exited in the eighth inning with a wrist injury, while Nunez departed in the third frame after dealing with knee pain. Pedroia, on the other hand, will miss his second straight game as Boston eases the veteran second baseman back from his knee injury.

Chris Young will get the start in right field in Betts’ absence, while Deven Marrero gets his second consecutive start at second base. Additionally, Mitch Moreland will have his second straight night off as Sam Travis gets the nod at first base.

While Boston is dealing with a hefty amount of injuries, it has just the man to help alleviate the stress on the mound. Chris Sale will make his 32nd start of the season, looking to earn his 18th win of 2017. The left-hander was outstanding in his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles, tossing eight scoreless innings in which he only allowed four hits while striking out 13, which brought Sale to 300 strikeouts on the season.

The 28-year-old can make history Tuesday night, as 14 punchouts would break Pedro Martinez’s record (313) for most strikeouts in a season by a Red Sox pitcher.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (91-65)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Chris Young, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Deven Marrero, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (17-7, 2.75 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (74-83)

Teoscar Hernandez, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Kevin Pillar, CF

Russell Martin, C

Darwin Barney, 2B

Richard Urena, SS

J.A. Happ, LHP (9-11, 3.64 ERA)

