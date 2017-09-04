Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts, Rafael Devers Sits

The Boston Red Sox kick off a nine-game homestand with a Monday night matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Boston will look to right the ship after dropping three of four games against the New York Yankees in its last series. Luckily for the Red Sox, they’ve had great success against the Blue Jays this season, as they’re 10-3 against their division rival in 2017.

Rick Porcello will make his second consecutive start against the Blue Jays. The right-hander fared quite well in last Wednesday’s outing in Toronto, tossing 6 2/3 innings in which he allowed just one run on six hits with seven strikeouts. Porcello picked up the win over J.A. Happ in that contest, and the two will square off once again in the series opener.

With the Blue Jays sending a left-hander to the hill, Boston’s lineup will reflect as such. Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland will have the night off, while Eduardo Nunez and Sam Travis slide in at third base and first base, respectively. Dustin Pedroia and Jackie Bradley Jr. also will have the night off as the two ease their way back from injury. Andrew Benintendi will start in center field, while Deven Marrero gets the nod at second base.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (77-60)

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Chris Young, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Deven Marrero, 2B

Rick Porcello, RHP (9-15, 4.45 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (63-74)

Steve Pearce, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Jose Bautista, RF

Kendrys Morales, DH

Kevin Pillar, CF

Ryan Goins, SS

Darwin Barney, 2B

Raffy Lopez, C

J.A. Happ, LHP (6-10, 3.96 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images