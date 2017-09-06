Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Rafael Devers Returns To Third Base

Weather permitting, the Boston Red Sox will have a chance to earn another series victory against the struggling Toronto Blue Jays.

The two American League East squads are scheduled to square off at Fenway Park in the final game of their three-game series Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. ET, which probably won’t seem like a lot of time between matchups after the teams’ 19-inning marathon the previous night.

The Sox will have Rafael Devers, who started the first two games against the Blue Jays on the bench, back at third base and batting seventh, while Eduardo Nunez and Dustin Pedroia will shift to second base and designated hitter, respectively. Mitch Moreland will man first base and bat fifth, while Sandy Leon will be behind the plate catching right-hander Doug Fister.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (78-61)

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Dustin Pedroia, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Doug Fister, RHP (4-7, 4.19 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (64-75)

Ezequiel Carrera, RF

Teoscar Hernandez, CF

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Michael Saunders, LF

Miguel Montero, C

Darwin Barney, 3B

Ryan Goins, 2B

Richard Urena, SS

Joe Biagini, RHP (3-9, 5.01 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images