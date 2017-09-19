Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Drew Pomeranz Starts, Dustin Pedroia Sits

The Boston Red Sox look to ride the momentum of Monday night’s 11-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles in Tuesday night’s contest at Camden Yards.

Boston will give the ball to Drew Pomeranz, who goes for his 17th win of the season. The left-hander picked up victories in each of his last two starts. Pomeranz has faced the Orioles twice in 2017, owning a 1-1 record despite allowing two runs in each outing.

Pomeranz will be opposed by Kevin Gausman, who’s coming off a seven-inning performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he allowed only one run on six hits. Gausman was stellar in his last outing against the Red Sox, tossing 7 2/3 scoreless innings in which he allowed just four hits with five strikeouts.

Dustin Pedroia will not be in Boston’s lineup for the middle game of the three-game series. The veteran infielder left Monday’s game in the fourth inning after fouling a ball off of his face. Brock Holt will get the nod at second base and bat eighth. Sam Travis will take on the designated hitter duties, while Christian Vazquez does the catching for Pomeranz and will bat fifth.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Orioles game.

RED SOX (86-64)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sam Travis, DH

Brock Holt, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (16-5, 3.28 ERA)

ORIOLES (73-78)

Tim Beckham, SS

Manny Machado, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Trey Mancini, LF

Mark Trumbo, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

Austin Hays, RF

Caleb Joseph, C

Kevin Gausman, RHP (11-10, 4.83 ERA)

