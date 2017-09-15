Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Chris Sale Starts, Hanley Ramirez Sits

The Boston Red Sox kick off a nine-game road trip with a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Chris Sale will get the ball for Boston, looking to notch his 17th win of the season. The left-hander dazzled in his last start against the Rays, tossing six scoreless innings in which he only allowed six hits to go along with eight strikeouts.

Sale will be opposed by Tampa Bay’s starter Matt Andriese, who was absolutely shelled in his last outing against the Red Sox. The right-hander only lasted 1 2/3 innings after allowing eight runs (six earned) on seven hits with two walks.

Boston’s lineup will feature a slightly different look Friday night. With Eduardo Nunez sidelined with injury, Xander Bogaerts will bat in the leadoff spot, followed by Dustin Pedroia, who will take on the designated hitter duties in the series opener. Brock Holt gets the nod at second and will seventh.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game.

RED SOX (83-63)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (16-7, 2.76 ERA)

RAYS (72-75)

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Evan Longoria, 3B

Trevor Plouffe, 1B

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Wilson Ramos, C

Peter Bourjos, LF

Cesar Puello, DH

Danny Espinosa, 2B

Matt Andriese, RHP (5-3, 4.46 ERA)

