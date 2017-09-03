Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Chris Sale Starts, Xander Bogaerts Sits

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees wrap up their four-game series Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Boston will send its ace to the hill, as Chris Sale makes his 28th start of the season. The left-hander curbed his brief skid in his last outing, tossing seven scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he allowed just three hits while striking out 11. The Yankees tagged Sale in his last outing against the Bronx Bombers, though, as they scored four runs on seven hits against the Amercian League’s leader in wins.

Sale will be opposed by Luis Severino, who enters Sunday with the fourth-best ERA in the AL. The 23-year-old was roughed up by the Red Sox in his last outing against Boston, as he allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on eight hits over just 4 1/3 innings.

Boston’s bats will look to have similar success against Severino in the series finale. Dustin Pedroia returns to the lineup after resting Saturday, playing second base and batting fifth. Eduardo Nunez remains at shortstop, as Xander Bogaerts will sit for a third consecutive game. And after sitting out Game 3, Sandy Leon returns to catch Sale and will bat eighth.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game.

RED SOX (77-59)

Eduardo Nunez, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (15-6, 2.77 ERA)

YANKEES (72-63)

Brett Gardner, LF

Chase Headley, 1B

Gary Sanchez, C

Starlin Castro, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Didi Gregorius, SS

Matt Holliday, DH

Todd Frazier, 3B

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Luis Severino, RHP (11-6, 3.14 ERA)

