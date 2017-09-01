Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineup: Dustin Pedroia Returns, Doug Fister Starts

The Boston Red Sox will receive a major lift for Game 2 of their four-game series against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Dustin Pedroia returns to the Red Sox’s lineup after being activated from the disabled list. Pedroia will resume his usual second base duties for the first time since July 28 and bat fifth. Eduardo Nunez, who had been filling in at second in Pedroia’s absence, will slide over to shortstop as Xander Bogaert gets a night off.

Doug Fister will get the ball for Boston, looking to notch his fourth victory of the season. The right-hander didn’t last long in his only other start against the Yankees this season, tossing just 2 2/3 innings in which he allowed three runs on four hits with two walks.

Fister will be opposed by New York starter Sonny Gray, who’s been strong since arriving to the Yanks. The 27-year-old has been plagued by a lack of run support, though, as he’s 2-3 in five starts with the Bronx Bombers despite allowing two earned runs or less in each contest.

Here are the full lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game.

RED SOX (76-58)

Eduardo Nunez, SS

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Sandy Leon, C

Brock Holt, LF

Doug Fister, RHP (3-7, 4.53 ERA)

YANKEES (71-62)

Brett Gardner, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Gary Sanchez, C

Didi Gregorius, SS

Starlin Castro, 2B

Greg Bird, 1B

Chase Headley, DH

Jacoby Ellsbury, CF

Todd Frazier, 3B

Sonny Gray, RHP (8-8, 3.26 ERA)

