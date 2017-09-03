Red Sox Vs. Yankees Live Stream: Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball Online

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet for a final time in the 2017 Major League Baseball regular season Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

It’s poised to be a pitcher’s duel in the Bronx, as Boston will send Chris Sale to the hill while New York will counter with Luis Severino. With a win, the Yankees will grab a series victory and trim the Red Sox’s lead atop the American League East standings to 3.5 games.

Here’s how you can watch Red Sox-Yankees online.

When: Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images