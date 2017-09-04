Red Sox Will Face Easier September Schedule Than Rival Yankees

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees likely will be battling for the American League East crown until the final week of the regular season.

The Yankees took three out of four from the Red Sox over the weekend to trim Boston’s lead to 3.5 games, but there is good news for Boston — the schedule is in its favor.

Over the final month of the season, the Red Sox will face just two teams with winning records — the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles — while the Yankees must contend with the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Orioles in the final month.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Jim Rice, Todd Walker and the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo broke down the schedule in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images