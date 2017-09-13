Red Sox Will Feature Schedule Changes In 2018 Due To New MLB Rules

Major League Baseball will see some changes in 2018, and here’s what that means for the Boston Red Sox.

The Sox will be in Tampa Bay for a three-game series against the Rays for the earliest Opening Day in MLB history on March 29. The switch is due to the implementation of more off days during the season.

Hear what Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said about the changes and more in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images