Red Sox Will Turn To Ace Chris Sale In Series Opener Against Rays

The Boston Red Sox will send their ace to the mound Friday night, fresh off a series win against the Oakland Athletics thanks to Thursday’s 6-2 victory.

Left-hander Chris Sale, who is 16-7 with a 2.76 ERA and 278 strikeouts, will get the start Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. That’s good news for the Sox, as he’s gone 8-4 with a 1.97 ERA in 15 starts against American League East opponents this season.

Hear more about Sale’s upcoming start from NESN’s Tom Caron and Lenny DiNardo in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images