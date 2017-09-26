Red Sox Winning Games In September Despite Growing List Of Injuries

The Boston Red Sox are 15-7 in September and lead the American League East by four games entering Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

That recent success is even more impressive when you consider all the injuries the Sox have had to deal with. Boston manager John Farrell talked about the injuries before Tuesday’s matchup, and you can hear his comments in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images