Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Blast Four Home Runs To Sink Boston 10-4

Things haven’t been going the Boston Red Sox’s way lately, and they were unable to reverse the trend Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fresh off losing three out of four to the New York Yankees, the Red Sox’s pitching staff surrendered four home runs in a 10-4 loss at Fenway Park.

Rick Porcello got the start for Boston, but Toronto took him deep three times and chased him during the sixth inning. Other than Eduardo Nunez (three RBI), the Sox’s offense went relatively quiet against J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays’ bullpen.

The Red Sox’s lead in the American League East dropped to 2.5 games, as they fell to 77-61 with the loss, while the Blue Jays improved to 64-74.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

GAME IN A WORD

Skid.

The Red Sox now have lost three straight and four of five since sweeping the Blue Jays last week.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Raffy Lopez smashed a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give Toronto a five-run advantage.

The blast chased Porcello from the game and Boston was unable to rally against the Blue Jays’ bullpen.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello dominated the Blue Jays during his last time out, but this time the script flipped on the Red Sox right-hander.

Kendrys Morales got Toronto on the board in the first inning when he crushed a three-run home run to right field.

The Blue Jays played long ball again in the third when Jose Bautista launched a solo home run to center field to make it 4-2 Blue Jays.

Porcello’s night ended in the sixth, as Darwin Barney knocked in a run with an RBI double to left and then Lopez blasted a two-run home run to make it 7-2 and send the right-hander to the showers. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out three and walking one in 5 1/3 inning.

— Brandon Workman recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning.

— Austin Maddox tossed a scoreless seventh inning.

— Fernando Abad worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Matt Barnes gave up a solo home run to Justin Smoak in the ninth inning. He then surrendered two more runs before being pulled after allowing three runs in 2/3 of an inning.

— Roenis Elias got the final out of the ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston trimmed the deficit to one in the second when Nunez knocked in a pair with a single to right field.

— Nunez struck again in the sixth when he slapped an RBI single to right to cut the Toronto’s lead to four. He went 2-for-5 with three RBI.

— The Red Sox cut further into the lead in the seventh, as Mitch Moreland drove in a run with a fielder’s choice to make it 7-4.

— Sam Travis went 2-for-3.

— Christian Vazquez went 1-for-4 with two runs scored.

— Mookie Betts went 1-for-5.

— Andrew Benintendi, Chris Young and Xander Bogaerts each went hitless.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

“Bugs Bunny change” is our new favorite baseball term.

Abad busted out a 61 mph super slo-mo change to Darwin Barney, who hit a 5-3. That Bugs Bunny change keeps getting grounders + swing/miss. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 5, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will continue their three-game series with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Marco Estrada. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

