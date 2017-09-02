Red Sox Wrap: Boston Blasts Three Home Runs In 4-1 Win Over Yankees

The Boston Red Sox were sluggish in the series opener against the New York Yankees, but the club bounced back in a big way Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Thanks to a trio of home runs and brilliant performance on the mound from Doug Fister, the Red Sox took Game 2 of the four-game series by a score of 4-1.

Fister was sensational in his 13th start for Boston this season. The right-hander tossed seven strong innings, in which he allowed just one run on four hits with five strikeouts.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 77-58, while the Yankees fall to 71-63.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Complete.

The Red Sox excelled in every facet of the game Friday night. They got a tremendous outing out of their starting pitching, produced timely hits and turned in flawless defense.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Craig Kimbrel notched his 32nd save of the season to seal the victory for Boston.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister looked doomed for a brief outing as back-to-back doubles from Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge to lead off the game gave the Yankees an early edge. But after the minor hiccup, Fister went into total cruise control.

The right-hander retired five straight after allowing the pair of doubles before Jacoby Ellsbury lined a two-out single in the second inning. Fister didn’t allow another Yankee to reach base until Greg Bird drew a walk with two outs in the fourth inning. From there, Boston’s starter sat down nine straight batters before Chase Headley snuck in a two-out bunt single in the seventh.

Fister finished the seventh with only 98 pitches thrown, but Red Sox manager John Farrell decided to tap into his bullpen for the eighth inning.

— Addison Reed followed Fister and tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel sat down the side in order in the ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Eduardo Nunez (1-for-4) gave the Red Sox the lead in the third inning when he laced a two-run home run over the left-field fence.

— Andrew Benintendi was the only Boston hitter to record a multi-hit game. He singled in the third and walloped a solo home run in the fifth as part of his 2-for-4 night at the plate.

— Hanley Ramirez (1-for-4) continues to stay red hot for the Red Sox. The slugger blasted a solo shot in the seventh inning to boost Boston’s lead to 4-1.

— Dustin Pedroia (1-for-4) singled in his first game back from being activated off the disabled list.

— Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers both reached base via single.

— Mitch Moreland, Sandy Leon and Brock Holt all went hitless in the game.

