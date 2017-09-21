Red Sox Wrap: Boston Completes Sweep Of Orioles With 9-0 Win At Camden Yards

The Boston Red Sox are playing their best ball down the stretch, just ask the Baltimore Orioles.

After winning the first two games of the series in extra innings, the Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the O’s with a 9-0 thrashing at Camden Yards.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale tossed eight shutout innings and reached the 300-strikeout plateau in the process, as the left-hander baffled Baltimore from the opening pitch.

Mookie Betts and Deven Marrero both crushed two-run home runs off Wade Miley in the fourth inning, and the Sox cruised from that point on.

With the win, the Red Sox improved to 88-64, while the Orioles fell to 73-80.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Dominant.

Sale mowed down Baltimore to help the Red Sox cap a three-game sweep of their division rivals.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Hanley Ramirez knocked in two runs with a double in the fifth inning to give the Sox a six-run cushion.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale dazzled for eight innings Wednesday, as he allowed four hits while striking out 13 in eight shutout innings.

The Orioles threatened in the seventh when they put runners at the corners with one out, but Sale struck out Wellington Castillo and Mark Trumbo to end the frame.

Manager John Farrell sent Sale back to the mound with an eight-run lead in the eighth in order to record his 300th strikeout of the season, and the left-hander achieved the milestone by ringing up Ryan Flaherty to end the eighth frame.

— Austin Maddox tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mookie Betts got the Sox on the board with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Deven Marrero launched a two-run shot of his own a few batters later to give Boston a 4-0 lead.

— Boston tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning, as Hanley Ramirez laced a two-run double down the left field line to plate Andrew Benintendi and Betts.

— Dustin Pedroia extended the lead to eight with a two-run double to right field in the eighth inning.

— Ramirez made it 9-0 with an RBI single in the ninth. Boston’s designated hitter went 3-for-5 with three RBI.

— Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

— Betts went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple and two RBI.

— Sam Travis went 1-for-5.

— Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr. went hitless for Boston.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Sale’s brilliant season continues.

Sale becomes just the second pitcher in #RedSox history to strike out 300 batters in a season. 13 tonight. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 21, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will begin a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Rick Porcello will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Sal Romano. First pitch from Great American Ball Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images