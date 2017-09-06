Red Sox Wrap: Boston Defeats Blue Jays 3-2 In 19-Inning Classic At Fenway Park

It was a long night at Fenway Park, but all that mattered, in the end, was that the Boston Red Sox got back in the win column.

Boston came into Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays losers of three in a row and four of its last five while watching its lead in the American League East cut to 2.5 games.

And it looked like the Sox would again fall at Fenway Park, as they trailed by two heading into the ninth inning. But Boston rallied to tie the game against Roberto Osuna, and sent the game into extra innings. The game stayed tied deep into the night thanks to solid work from both bullpens and brilliant throw from Jackie Bradley Jr.

And in the 19th inning, the Red Sox finally broke through when Mookie Betts led off the inning with a rocket double off the Green Monster. And Hanley Ramirez sent the Fenway Faithful home happy when he dropped a walk-off bloop single into center field, sending Betts home and giving the S0x a 3-2 win.

The Red Sox improved to 78-61 with the win, while the Blue Jays fell to 64-75.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Exhale.

Boston was in danger of losing yet again, but the Sox rallied and grabbed a huge victory over the last-place Jays in epic fashion.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Ramirez knocked in Betts in the 19th inning to give Boston the win.

ON THE BUMP

— Eduardo Rodriguez pitched well enough to earn his first win since May 21, as he allowed only two runs on six hits while striking out eight and walking one in six strong innings.

Toronto got on the board first when Kevin Pillar doubled with one out in the second and came around to score on a Teoscar Hernandez sacrifice fly.

Rodriguez settled down in the third, fourth and fifth inning before Kendrys Morales hit a towering solo home run over the Green Monster in the sixth inning. The Red Sox left-hander finished the sixth inning but left the game trailing 2-0 after the home run by Morales.

— Joe Kelly recorded a scoreless seventh.

— Addison Reed tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth.

— Brandon Workman pitched a dominant 10th with two strikeouts. Workman walked Jose Bautista to begin the 11th inning. The Blue Jays right fielder moved to third after a sacrifice bunt and an infield single. Justin Smoak appeared to give Toronto the lead when he lifted a fly ball to center field, but Jackie Bradley Jr. threw a strike to home plate to gun down Bautista and keep the game tied.

— Austin Maddox worked two scoreless innings in relief.

— Heath Hembree recorded a perfect 14th inning.

— Robby Scott sat down the first two batters in the 15th inning.

— Blaine Boyer finished off the 15th inning. He also worked a scoreless 16th and struck out the first two hitters in the 17t before being lifted.

— Fernando Abad gave up two hits but struck out Raffy Lopez with runners on second and third to end the threat.

— Carson Smith tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

— Hector Velazquez gave up a hit in a scoreless 19th inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox loaded the bases in the second inning, but Estrada got Jackie Bradley Jr. to ground out to second base to end the threat.

— Boston mounted a rally in the ninth inning against Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna. Andrew Benintendi led off the inning with a walk and Mookie Betts followed with a double to left. Ramirez drove in a run with and RBI ground out and Mitch Moreland tied the game with a ground ball to second base.

— Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-5 with two singles.

— Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a single and two walks.

— Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-7.

— Ramirez went 2-for-8 with a single, a double and two RBI.

— Betts went 3-for-7 with a single and two doubles.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

What’s the bad news?

Well, the good news is there are enough pitchers in these bullpens to play like 25 more innings. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) September 6, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will conclude their three-game series with the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Doug Fister will take the hill for Boston and be opposed by Joe Biagini for the Blue Jays.

