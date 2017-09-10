Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale, Boston Offense Overpower Rays In 9-0 Victory

The Boston Red Sox were firing on all cylinders in a 9-0 victory of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Chris Sale picked up his American League-leading 16th victory, and the Red Sox bats clubbed 15 hits in the second leg of a three-game set with their American League East rival.

For the second game in a row, the Sox scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by Dustin Pedroia’s two-run home run. And it didn’t stop there, as Boston added five more runs in the second inning and another in the third.

And that was more than enough for Sale, who surrendered just six hits and one walk while striking out eight. His ERA lowered to 2.76 with the effort.

With their fourth consecutive win, Boston improves to 81-61, while Tampa Bay drops to 70-73.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Bruising.

The Sox took it to the Rays at Fenway, as the offense relentlessly punished Tampa’s pitching staff. Boston also suffered a scare in the first inning when infielder Eduardo Nunez injured his right knee while sliding into second base. He remained in the game, but eventually was pulled in the second inning, and later diagnosed with a right knee contusion, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Pedroia launched a two-run shot over the Green Monster in the first frame. Sale has dominated the Rays all season, and he coasted to victory Saturday after receiving the early run support.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale wasn’t exactly dominant, as the Rays did make some solid contact off him. But the ace lefthander bared down when he needed to, particularly in his sixth and final inning, when he struck out the final two batters of the frame with runners on first and third.

In recording just eight strikeouts, Sale remained two 10-strikeout games behind the Red Sox single-season record of 19, which Pedro Martinez set in 1999. He might only have three starts left, which means he’d have to strike out 10 in each start to set the record.

Although Sale shined, the Rays did elevate his pitch count, preventing him from going as deep into the game — and getting as many strikeouts — as he could’ve.

— Righthander Carson Smith came on in the seventh and pitched a scoreless frame. In his second appearance since returning from Tommy John Surgery, the reliever gave up two hits and struckout one batter.

— Heath Hembree handled the eighth, and gave up no runs while striking out one.

— Blaine Boyer pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the victory.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Pedroia got it started with his first inning home run, and a Mitch Moreland groudout brought home the third run of the inning.

— The Sox exploded for five in the second inning, ignited by Andrew Benintendi’s two-run double. Two batters, Mitch Moreland brought two home on a line-drive single to left. Hanley Ramirez later reached on an error, which allowed Mookie Betts to score.

— Every member of the starting nine, except for Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr., recorded a hit. Nunez, Pedroia, Benintendi, Moreland and Rafael Devers all recorded multiple hits. Xander Bogaerts, who replaced Nunez at short after he left the game, also recorded two hits.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Too early?

