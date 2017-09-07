Red Sox Wrap: Doug Fister, Jackie Bradley Jr. Lift Boston To Rainy Win

There sure has been a lot of baseball played at Fenway Park over the past 24-plus hours, but it all was worth it for the Boston Red Sox.

Hours after the Sox pulled out a marathon victory in the 19th inning early Wednesday morning, Boston earned a series win over the Toronto Blue Jays with a 6-1 victory at Fenway Park.

Despite the rainy conditions, Doug Fister still tossed a gem for the Red Sox, while Jackie Bradley Jr. and the offense provided plenty of run support.

The Red Sox improved to 79-61 with the win, while the Blue Jays dropped to 64-76.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Rain.

It wasn’t clear if they’d even play Wednesday due to the weather, but the teams played through the mostly light rain.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Boston turned a tied game into a four-run lead in the fourth inning.

ON THE BUMP

— Fister didn’t get off to the best start, as he allowed a single, double and two walks, the second of which came with the bases loaded, in the first inning. But he settled down from there.

The right-hander allowed only one earned run on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts over seven innings.

— Joe Kelly induced three groundouts in a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Matt Barnes finished things off with a 1-2-3 ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston tied things up at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Andrew Benintendi’s RBI groundout.

— The Sox broke the game open with four runs in the fourth. Xander Bogaerts’ triple drove in the first run, and he came around to score on a Rafael Devers single. Bradley later made it 5-1 Boston with a two-run home run into the bullpen.

— Boston upped its lead to 6-1 in the sixth inning when Bradley reached on an error, allowing Devers to score.

— Every Red Sox starter had at least one hit except Andrew Benintendi and Dustin Pedroia. Devers and Eduardo Nunez both led the way with two hits apiece.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Rick Porcello was honored before Wednesday’s game.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will be back at Fenway Park on Friday to open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Left-hander Drew Pomeranz is scheduled to get the start for Boston opposite right-hander Chris Archer. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

