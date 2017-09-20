Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Dustin Pedroia, Hanley Ramirez Return In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox go for a three-game series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.

Boston will turn to its ace in the series finale, as Chris Sale goes for his 17th win of the season. The left-hander wasn’t at his best in his last outing against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks over just 5 2/3 innings of work. Sale has faced the O’s twice in 2017, earning victories in both contests.

Baltimore will give the ball to Wade Miley, who wasn’t long for his last start against the New York Yankees. The left-hander only logged one out while allowing six runs on six hits. Miley has had success against the Red Sox this season, though, as he’s 2-0 against his former club this year, allowing only one run in each outing.

With the Orioles sending a lefty to the hill, Boston’s lineup will reflect as such. Both Rafael Devers and Mitch Moreland will have the night off, as Deven Marrero and Sam Travis fill in at third base and first base, respectively. Dustin Pedroia, who missed Tuesday’s game after fouling a ball off his face Monday night, gets the start at second base. And Hanley Ramirez, who hasn’t started a game since Sept. 13 due to biceps soreness, returns as the designated hitter.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Orioles game.

RED SOX (87-64)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Sam Travis, 1B

Deven Marrero, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (16-7, 2.86 ERA)

ORIOLES (73-79)

Austin Hays, RF

Trey Mancini, LF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Adam Jones, CF

Welington Castillo, C

Mark Trumbo, DH

Chris Davis, 1B

J.J. Hardy, SS

Ryan Flaherty, 2B

Wade Miley, LHP (8-13, 5.32 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images