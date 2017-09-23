Red Sox Wrap: Eduardo Rodriguez, Mitch Moreland Lift Boston To 5-0 Win

The Boston Red Sox keep on winning.

Thanks to Eduardo Rodriguez’s masterful start and Mitch Moreland’s three-run home run, the Sox topped the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

The Red Sox improve to 90-64, while the Reds drop to 66-89. Their magic number now is down to five.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Complete.

The Sox got a great outing from Rodriguez, and his teammates had a strong game, too.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Moreland hit the three-run home run. With the way the Cincinnati offense was playing Saturday, it wasn’t going to come back from that deficit.

ON THE BUMP

— Rodriguez had a stellar outing for the Red Sox right from the start.

He pitched 1-2-3 innings in the first and third frames, and he didn’t allow a hit until the fourth.

The left-hander was lifted with two outs and a man on first in the bottom of the eighth. He only allowed three hits with two walks while striking out six over 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

— Carson Smith got the final out of the eighth.

— Joe Kelly pitched a scoreless ninth.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Brock Holt drove in Boston’s first run when he hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning. Xander Bogaerts scored on the play.

— The Red Sox’s bats were relatively quiet for the next few innings, but that changed in the top of the sixth when Moreland belted a three-run home run to center field. Holt reached base via error to lead off the frame, and Andrew Benintendi walked prior to Moreland’s at-bat.

— Benintendi increased the Sox’s lead to 5-0 in the seventh when he drove in Bogaerts on a single, although Holt was thrown out at third on the play.

— Christian Vazquez and Moreland both had two hits.

— Holt, Chris Young, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rodriguez all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

Red Sox fans will second this tweet.

Please. Keep running on our outfield. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 23, 2017

UP NEXT

Boston will close out its 2017 road slate when it faces the Reds on Sunday. Red Sox right-hander Doug Fister is scheduled to pitch opposite Jackson Stephens. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

