Red Sox, Yankees Partner To Raise Money For Hurricane Harvey Relief

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees understand that some things are much bigger than their rivalry.

The two squads meet for the final time Sunday in the regular season, but before taking the field, they announced a partnership to aid relief efforts in Houston after Hurricane Harvey. The two teams will auction various autographed memorabilia from Sunday’s game.

“The effects of this crisis have been felt across the country, including in our own clubhouse where the hearts of many of our players have been with their family and friends who call Texas home,” Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner said in a press release. “Tonight, we put our rivalry aside and team up with the Yankees to bring support, attention, and funds to help relief efforts in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

The auction will include autographed game-used jerseys from every player and coach from each team, non-game-used autographed caps from every player and coach, and two non-game-used home plates, one signed by all of the Red Sox and one signed by all of the Yankees. The auctions are live and accepting bids and can be found at steinersports.com/harvey for Yankees memorabilia and redsox.com/harvey for Boston’s.

There also will be a pregame ceremony before Sunday’s 7:35 p.m. ET game at Yankee Stadium featuring Yankees manager Joe Girardi and Red Sox manager John Farrell.

