Chris Sale wasn’t always Chris Sale-like in August.

The Boston Red Sox left-handed ace allowed four-plus earned runs in three of his six starts over the course of the month, and he only lasted three innings Aug. 24 against the Cleveland Indians.

Hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley preview Sale’s start Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images