Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Leaves Game After Fouling Ball Off His Face

A freakish bounce forced Dustin Pedroia out of the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Pedroia was leading off the fourth inning when he fouled off a pitch straight down. Unfortunately for Pedroia, the ball bounced right back up and stung him on the nose.

Pedroia’s nose was bloodied by the foul ball, as the veteran second baseman left the field with his jersey covering his face to subdue the bleeding.

Brock Holt replaced Pedroia after he was forced to leave the contest.

