Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Looking For First Win Since Returning From DL

Eduardo Rodriguez is in the midst of a long winless streak.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander, who spent most of June and the first half of July on the disabled list, hasn’t earned a win since May 26. In 10 starts since returning from the DL, Rodriguez has posted an 0-3 record with a 5.20 ERA. However, he can end that stretch Tuesday when he takes the mound against the Oakland Athletics.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images