Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Looks For First Win Since May Vs. Blue Jays

A win Tuesday night would end a long winless stretch for Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who missed almost all of June due to a knee injury, didn’t record a victory in June, July or August, although he had some pretty solid starts mixed in. Unfortunately for the left-hander and Boston, though, his last win heading into Tuesday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park came May 26 against the Seattle Mariners.

