Red Sox’s Offense Can’t Produce Enough Clutch Hits In Loss Vs. Athletics

The Boston Red Sox had their chances on offense Wednesday night, but they couldn’t come up with enough clutch at-bats in a 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

Most notably, the Sox had the bases loaded in the third inning, but Mitch Moreland ended the rally with a double play. They finished the night with nine hits, but they left 16 on base.

Hear more about Boston’s offensive woes from right fielder Mookie Betts in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images