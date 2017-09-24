Red Sox’s Performance On Road Has AL East Title Within Striking Distance

If the Boston Red Sox go on to win the American League East, their recent performance on the road will be a big reason why.

On the team’s current, and final, road trip of the regular season, the Red Sox have gone a combined 7-1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds. And thanks to five consecutive wins, with a chance for six against the Reds on Sunday, Boston’s magic number to clinch the division is down to five.

For more on just how strong Boston has been on its current road trip, watch the above video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

