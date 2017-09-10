NFL

Redskins’ Chris Thompson Puts Eagles’ Defense In A Blender For Wild TD

by on Sun, Sep 10, 2017 at 3:28PM
1,521

If the Philadelphia Eagles might want to work on that whole tackling thing.

The Eagles led the Washington Redskins late in the second quarter of the teams’ NFC North matchup at FedEx Field. That is, before Redskins running back Chris Thompson did this:

Thompson took a screen pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on second down and rambled 29 yards for the touchdown, using an insane spin move to escape a crowd of Eagles defenders.

That’s not bad way for Thompson to score his first touchdown of 2017.

The 26-year-old recently signed a contract extension with Washington, and after this play, it looks like the Redskins made a prudent decision.

Top free agent cornerbacks available for Eagles after Ronald Darby’s injury >>

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team