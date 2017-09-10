Redskins’ Chris Thompson Puts Eagles’ Defense In A Blender For Wild TD

If the Philadelphia Eagles might want to work on that whole tackling thing.

The Eagles led the Washington Redskins late in the second quarter of the teams’ NFC North matchup at FedEx Field. That is, before Redskins running back Chris Thompson did this:

6? 7? 8? More? Let’s count how many defenders Chris Thompson made miss on this CRAZY @redskins TD. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/iHnmjE4nnG — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2017

Thompson took a screen pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on second down and rambled 29 yards for the touchdown, using an insane spin move to escape a crowd of Eagles defenders.

Chris Thompson scored a touchdown on this play pic.twitter.com/JAhp4BUkEW — Jon (@MrWarchant) September 10, 2017

That’s not bad way for Thompson to score his first touchdown of 2017.

The 26-year-old recently signed a contract extension with Washington, and after this play, it looks like the Redskins made a prudent decision.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images