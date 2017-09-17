Redskins Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Sean McVay has been game-planning against a very familiar foe this past week.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach, who won his NFL coaching debut in a Week 1 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts, will lead his club into a home matchup against the Washington Redskins, who employed him as their offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2014 to 2016.

Washington got off to a rough start last Sunday, losing 30-17 at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, and will need to bounce back at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to avoid dropping to 0-2.

Here’s how to watch Redskins vs. Rams online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images