Revolution Reportedly Fire Jay Heaps As Head Coach Amid Mediocre Season

The New England Revolution reportedly have removed Jay Heaps’ hands from the helm of their ship.

The Revolution fired Heaps as head coach Monday, Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep and Four Four Two’s Paul Tenorio reported, citing MLS sources. Heaps’ tenure as coach comes to an end after five-plus years amid a disappointing 2017 season, in which the Revolution are struggling to remain in playoff contention with five regular-season games remaining.

New England decided on a coaching change in the aftermath of the record 7-0 loss to Atlanta United it suffered last Wednesday. The Revs then lost 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night, dropping their record to 10 wins, 14 losses and 5 draws.

Heaps, 41, had been in charge of the Revolution since November 2014 when he replaced Steve Nicol. Under Heaps’ leadership, New England posted a record of 75 wins, 81 losses and 43 draws between 2012 and 2017 and reached the 2014 MLS Cup, where it lost to the Los Angeles Galaxy in extra time. They exited the playoffs in the first round in 2015 and missed out entirely in 2016.

Heaps also played nine seasons with the Revolution between 2001 and 2009, helping the team reach MLS Cup in 2002, 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Galarcep wrote there was “no word” as to who might replace Heaps, but he suggests assistant coach Tom Soehn could serve as the interim coach for the rest of the season.

The Revolution didn’t respond to a telephone or email request for confirmation or comment on Heaps’ firing at the time this article was published.

