Ric Flair Claims He Had Sex With More Than 10,000 Women

Ric Flair always boasted about ladies loving him and he apparently used to love them back.

The legendary pro wrestler recently claimed to ESPN he has slept with more than 10,000 women in his lifetime, according to PEOPLE’s Elissa Rosen. Flair first made the startling admission to ESPN during filming of its upcoming “Nature Boy” documentary about him but he now regrets doing so.

“What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it,” Flair told PEOPLE. “Ten thousand women.”

“I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids,” he admits.

Flair now says his playboy ways are in the past, now that he’s married to Wendy Barlow.

“I only love one now. I have never done anything since I met Wendy.”

Do you believe Flair? Here’s hoping his wife does.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images