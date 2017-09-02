Ric Flair Rallies Fans With ‘I Ain’t Dead Yet’ Video Message Following Health Scare

Ric Flair has plenty of fight left in him.

The wrestling legend known as “The Nature Boy” on Saturday told his fans in an uplifting video he’s “back up and running.” Saturday in an uplifting video message he shared on social media. Flair was in critical condition after undergoing surgery in early August, but his recovery now has reached a point where he’s willing to offer his fans a signature “whoo!”

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

Doctors induced Flair, 68, into a coma Aug. 14 amid what his representatives described as “tough” medical issues.

WWE superstar Charlotte, Flair’s daughter, encouraged fans a week later, telling them her father was getting better but not out of the woods.

Seven days later, Flair’s fianceé, Wendy Barlow, told her Facebook followers he’s on the mend and would soon begin physical therapy.

Now Flair speaks for himself, and his latest update will thrill wrestling fans young and old.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images