Richard Sherman Takes Shot At Seahawks’ Offense With Brutally Honest Comment

Defense hasn’t been a problem for the Seattle Seahawks over the past handful of seasons.

The Seahawks have employed one of the NFL’s most vaunted defensive units in recent years, highlighted by the team’s defensive backfield, led by Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman.

Seattle’s offense, on the other hand, hasn’t been as consistent. The Seahawks have done little to improve their offensive line, which has made quarterback Russell Wilson’s job that much harder. The team’s offensive woes already have been prevalent in the 2017 season, as Seattle is averaging 10.5 points through two games.

Luckily for the Seahawks, their defense more often than not can bail out the mediocre offense. This was on full display in Week 2, as Seattle struggled to pick up a 12-9 win over the lowly San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Sherman appeared to take a subtle shot at the Seahawks’ offense, and acknowledged that the defense must keep up its high level of play.

“We’ve got a lot of highly paid guys on our side of the ball, a lot of guys who played the game at a high level. And there’s a certain standard that’s expected,” Sherman said, per The News Tribune. “We expect it from ourselves,” Sherman said. “We expect that, regardless of what happens on the other side of the ball. At the end of the day, it’s really on us.”

Seattle has a favorable schedule this season, as most of its 2017 opponents feature underwhelming offenses. But even with a strong D, the offense is going to have to step up if the Seahawks have any hope of reaching the Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images