Rick Pitino’s Son Roasts Dad For Wearing Super Tight Louisville Jersey

Rick Pitino had all sorts of school spirit leading up to Louisville’s clash with Clemson on Saturday night.
The Cardinals men’s basketball coach served as a guest analyst on ESPN’s College Gameday, which was on site in The Bluegrass State for the big game. And instead of wearing a suit like the rest of the panel, Pitino rocked a Louisville football jersey that was just a little bit tight.
Pitino made sure to note that the jersey was an authentic Lamar Jackson uniform, and that it took “11 minutes” just to get it on.
While Cardinals fans, and the internet, got a kick out of Pitino’s threads, his son wasn’t similarly amused.
Some things you just can’t unsee.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP