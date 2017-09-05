Rob Gronkowski Is A Big Fan Of NFL’s ‘Exciting’ New Celebration Policy

The NFL will let its players have a bit more fun on the field this season, and Rob Gronkowski couldn’t be happier.

The New England Patriots tight end told “PFT Live” on Tuesday’s he’s a big fan of the league’s new, relaxed celebration policy, which did away with some of the post-touchdown restrictions that stifled creativity in recent years.

“I have nothing planned, I really never thought about it, but I think the rule’s great,” Gronkowski said. “I think it gives the fans what they want to see. Already through the preseason you see many, many celebrations that are cool to see, with many teams and many players. So I’m excited for it, excited to see what people got, and excited for the fans to see what they want to see, some extra celebrations in the end zone.”

Gronkowski’s signature Gronk Spike was legal under the old rules, but it will be interesting to see if the fun-loving tight end cooks up anything new for this season. He’s occasionally tweaked his usual celebration in the past, such as the time he imitated a Royal Guard during a Patriots win in London.

Gronkowski and the Patriots open the regular season Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images