Rob Ryan Wears Earth’s Ugliest Outfit During ‘Undisputed’ Appearance

Whoever is giving Rob Ryan fashion advice needs to seriously consider a new career.

The former NFL defensive coordinator made an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Thursday, and he wore a suit that really belongs in a dumpster. Check out the eyesore below:

Rob Ryan is the bad guy in a Blades Of Glory sequel pic.twitter.com/I5Ui4Ijmcv — Dave Lozo (@davelozo) September 21, 2017

Gross.

The only thing that saves Ryan here is that he still looks hilariously similar to The Dude, Jeff Bridges’ famous character in “The Big Lebowski.” Still, that sports coat looks more like a computer virus than TV-appropriate attire.

Ryan recently joined FOX Sports as a part-time radio show co-host, though, so expect to see a lot more of his, err, “style.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images