Robert Kraft Will Leave Jimmy Garoppolo Decisions To Football Department

The New England Patriots have been all set at quarterback for the last 18 years, but it won’t always be that way.

Robert Kraft did a one-on-one interview with The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin recently, and although politics were off the table, the Patriots owner still had plenty to talk about, including Tom Brady’s future. And while no one really knows when the 40-year-old will retire, Kraft believes Brady will keep him up to speed.

“Yeah, I think he will,” Kraft told Volin. “I remember coach (Bill) Parcells telling me, ‘These guys are going to play until they go feet first into the casket.’ That’s how they all think, and I think maybe there’s some truth to that. I think in Tommy’s case, he has such high standards for himself and the team, that if he feels he can’t perform at the highest level … because he’s not doing it for the money. He’s really doing it for the love of the game, and to win championships.”

The Patriots seem pretty comfortable with Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup — that was even more apparent when they traded Jacoby Brissett on Saturday — but the quarterback’s name still comes up in trade rumors every season. Kraft had high praise for Garoppolo but said he ultimately won’t be the one making those decisions.

“I think Jimmy is great, and we’re lucky to have him here,” Kraft said. “But I also get people in the process who understand better than I (do). That doesn’t mean I’m not willing to weigh in and give them my thoughts. But I think we have a pretty good record in the personnel area. We’ll wait and see what happens at the end of the year. A lot of things happen that no one can plan.”

So, if you’re interested in where the Patriots stand on Garoppolo, you’ll have to ask head coach Bill Belichick. And we all know how that will go.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images