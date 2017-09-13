Rockies’ Nolan Arenado Went Off On Heckler After Hitting Go-Ahead Homer

If you go watch your favorite MLB team play the Colorado Rockies, you probably should avoid talking trash to Nolan Arenado.

That is, unless you want him to make you look like a total fool.

The Rockies third baseman apparently was heckled by an opposing fan throughout Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the All-Star got the last laugh, as he launched three-run, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. After touching home, Arenado made sure to return the favor.

Game Tying Double: ✅

Unbelievable Defensive Play: ✅

Go-Ahead Three-Run Homer: ✅

Chirping The Other Team's Fans: ✅ Nolan Sandblaster Arenado pic.twitter.com/YULJpHodqn — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 12, 2017

Arenado’s homer was huge, as the Rockies went on to win 5-4 in the desert.

Listen, as a paying customer, you have the right to talk trash to whoever you want.

But if you really care about your team’s success, you probably should direct the heckling at someone other than Arenado, who currently boasts a .311 batting average to go along with 33 homers and 123 RBIs.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images