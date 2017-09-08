Roger Goodell Briefly Appears On Gillette Stadium Field, Booed Mercilessly

FOXBORO, Mass. — Roger Goodell stood on the New England Patriots’ game field for just 13 minutes Thursday night, surrounded by t-shirts and towels bearing his likeness as a clown before he departed for the bowels of Gillette Stadium.

Barstool Sports handed out the towels Thursday afternoon outside of Gillette Stadium.

As soon as Goodell walked onto the stadium playing surface, fans serenaded him with boos. They officially stopped when Tom Brady ran onto the field and down the same sideline Goodell was standing on. Goodell moved off the game field as Brady ran down the sideline.

Goodell reportedly will not sit in Robert Kraft’s suite at Gillette Stadium. This is the second time Goodell has been at Gillette Stadium this summer. He also attended the Patriots’ first preseason game.

