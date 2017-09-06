Roger Goodell, Patriots Come Together For Community Service In Boston

Fair or not, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is almost universally despised by people in Boston. However, he recently gave Beantown natives a reason to like him — if only for a day.

Ahead of Thursday’s NFL season opener between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, Goodell joined members of the Patriots and the University of Washington to do community service in the Boston suburb of Brighton, Mass., on Wednesday. The group worked on the completion of a new home for Bridge Over Troubled Waters, a non-profit organization which provides services for in-need youth and young adults in the Boston area.

The oft-criticized Goodell took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the work.

While Goodell likely felt some love during his visit, an onslaught of ridicule and scorn looms on the horizon.

The commissioner, who hasn’t been to Gillette Stadium since Deflategate-launching 2014 AFC Championship Game, will be in attendance for Thursday’s game in Foxboro, Mass. And, whether he likes it or not, he’ll be greeted by 70,000-plus Barstool Sports Goodell Clown towels.