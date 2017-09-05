Ronda Rousey’s WWE Run Is Looks More And More Inevitable With Latest Involvement

Ronda Rousey has had overwhelming success in the UFC, and it looks like she might be ready to give the octagon a break for a little run in the squared circle.

No, Rousey isn’t primed to pull a Conor McGregor and give boxing a chance, but given a recent appearance in front of WWE’s cameras, it sure seems like Rousey is going to be involved in some pro wrestling in the future.

The former UFC bantamweight champion, alongside Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, made a recent appearance at the Mae Young Classic, an ongoing women’s tournament being televised on the WWE Network. The trio was there to support Shayna Baszler, who left MMA to pursue a career in pro wrestling.

The WWE used Rousey’s appearance as a way to plant the seed for a potential match, presumably between a team of her, Shafir and Duke pitted against WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley.

The mutual interest between Rousey and the WWE is nothing new, and she has appeared in a WWE ring before. Rousey’s appearance at WrestleMania 31 was one of the show’s highlights. WWE executive VP of talent Paul Levesque (better known by his ring name Triple H) recently expressed his interest in Rousey potentially giving wrestling a run.

“I think she would be great at it because she would dedicate herself just as she has done with everything else in her life,” Levesque told ESPN.

What comes of that is yet to be seen, but it’s never too early to start building for WrestleMania, and a match highlighted by Rousey certainly would give WWE the kind of starpower it always seems to be chasing.