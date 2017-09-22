Roush Fenway Racing Drivers Hope Team Can Continue Progress Over Offseason

LOUDON, N.H. — Roush Fenway Racing took a big step forward in 2017, and its two drivers are hoping that trend continues into 2018.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told NESN Fuel that, although he and the No. 17 team primarily are focused on making it as far as possible in his first career playoff run, he would like Roush Fenway to make up ground over the offseason, as it did ahead of this year.

Stenhouse finished the 2016 season 21st in points, ahead of his teammate, Trevor Bayne, in 22nd. In 2017, however, the No. 17 driver finished the regular season in 14th, and Bayne improved to 21st.

“I thought we did a good job of that last year — building some new cars and figuring out what we needed to work on in the offseason,” Stenhouse said. “We did a good job of that last year, and hopefully we can do the same this year.”

Bayne shares Stenhouse’s opinion, but given that he missed out on a spot in the playoffs this year, he has specific areas in mind where he and the No. 6 crew can improve.

“We need to learn how to win so we can so that next season to make the playoffs,” Bayne said. “I think it’s going to take winning. We saw this year, guys that were really far up in points did not make it. I think you had to average better than a ninth-place finish to make it, with all the different points and stage points.”

