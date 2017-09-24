Saints Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

The NFC South hasn’t faced any intra-division matchups yet, but that’ll change in Week 3 with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers remain undefeated on the season with wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, but they obviously haven’t seen an offense as good as the Saints’ behind quarterback Drew Brees. It could be a real test for Carolina’s defense, especially because New Orleans is searching for its first win. However, they’ll have the upper hand, as Sunday’s game is in North Carolina.

Here’s how you can watch.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. ET

Watch: NFL Sunday Ticket

