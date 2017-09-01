Seahawks Boost Defense, Acquire Sheldon Richardson In Trade With Jets

The New York Jets moved on from several star players over the offseason, and that trend continued Friday afternoon.

The Jets dealt defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for veteran wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round draft pick, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The teams also swapped seventh-round picks in the deal.

Richardson will improve an already loaded Seahawks defense. Seattle’s interior defensive line depth somewhat was lacking, though, so the addition of Richardson fills that need and then some. The 26-year-old was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and also garnered Defensive Rookie of the Year honors that season. He was selected to the Pro Bowl following an eight-sack season in 2014.

For the Jets, obtaining a second-round pick only will help the team in its rebuilding process. Kearse also will improve the team’s thin wide receiver depth, although he might have just been a thrown-in as Seattle reportedly had been shopping the veteran wideout for quite some time.

The Seahawks likely can expect a motivated Richardson this season, as he’s entering the final year of his four-year, $10,054,000 contract. Plus, he’ll get to play alongside the likes of Michael Bennett, Bobby Wagner, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor, which Richardson already is excited about.

More Sheldon Richardson to me: "I can't wait to contribute on a defense w/guys like that." Richardson told me he's flying to #SEA tonight. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 1, 2017

It’s safe to say the Seahawks are the favorite to champion the NFC West division in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images