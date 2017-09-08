Seahawks Vs. Packers: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 1 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Arizona Cardinals-Detroit Lions Week 1 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

Seattle Seahawks at (-3) Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Seahawks. Earl Thomas showed how valuable he was to the Seattle defense last year. Without him, the Packers stomped out the Seahawks, 38-10. Won’t be as easy this time around for the Packers, who still have to prove their defense is improved against Seattle’s sneakily tough outside weapons.

Ricky: Packers. Aaron Rodgers. Oh, and Lambeau Field. The Seahawks are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five road games against the Packers, and Seattle has been outscored 65-27 in its two previous trips to Green Bay under Pete Carroll.

Andre: Packers. Russell Wilson threw the ball more than he ever has last season and the results weren’t pretty: His completion percentage dipped, he had the second-lowest touchdown total in his career, he set a career high in interceptions and posted a career low in passer rating. Wilson didn’t have much protection then, and he still doesn’t now. With a questionable running game, the team is going to have to rely on him to a greater extent, thus becoming more predictable.

