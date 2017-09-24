Seahawks Vs. Titans: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Seattle Seahawks-Tennesee Titans Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.com.

Seattle Seahawks at (-3) Tennessee Titans, 4:05 p.m. ET

Mike: Titans. Seattle has struggled against the run this season (5.2 yards per carry, 29th) and now gets a run-heavy offense. If the Titans can put together some lengthy drives, they’ll have a chance of tiring out that Seattle defense — especially with high temperatures into the 90s in Nashville.

Ricky: Titans. Tennessee should be able to ride its rushing attack to victory. Don’t sleep on the Titans’ defense making an impact, though. The unit looks capable of forcing turnovers this season, which adds a whole new wrinkle to Tennessee’s repertoire.

Andre: Titans. The Seahawks’ strength is their defense, but the Titans have a formidable offensive line that’ll give Marcus Mariota time to throw and the Titans room to run and eat the clock. The Seahawks’ offensive line woes are also well-documented, so keep an eye on Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images