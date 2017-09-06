Seahawks Want New Alternate Logo To Bring Fans ‘Face-To-Beak’ With Mascot

A vast majority of bird logos in sports feature winged predators facing either left or right. And the Seattle Seahawk’s primary logo is no different.

The team’s alternate logo, on the other hand, is a different story.

The Seahawks on Wednesday unveiled their new alternate logo, and there’s really only one way to describe it: aggressive. Instead of the Seahawk looking at you through the corner of its eye, it now will look directly into your soul. See the new forward-facing logo in the Facebook post below:

Admit it, you’re a little sketched out.

There’s no word yet on when or where the Seahawks will unleash the new logo. But when they do, CenturyLink Field likely will be even more intimidating for opposing teams.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images